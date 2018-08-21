Former Doncaster bank building which closed to customers this year is up for sale

A former Doncaster bank building is to change fortunes as it goes under the hammer at auction.

The former NatWest Bank building in Bawtry is one of 30 lots at Pugh’s next Yorkshire property auction at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds on September 4 - which also includes a former public toilet near Haworth at a guide price of £10,000.

The 2,400 sq ft bank building, which has a guide price of £270,000, was shut down in May this year. NatWest said an increase in mobile and online banking had triggered its programme of branch closures, including its Bawtry branch.

Paul Thompson, managing director of Pugh auction house, said: “We are seeing the ongoing closure of many high street branches as our banking clients continue to evolve the way they deliver their services in the digital age. Bawtry is a busy market town and the property is well located for potential commercial redevelopment.”

He added: “We have also seen a great deal of interest in the toilet block which is in a stunning rural location in the heart of Brontë country that attracts a high number of visitors and could make an ideal café or shop with an imaginative redevelopment.”

For more information on the former public toilet block, the Bawtry bank premises, or the full auction catalogue, go to www.pugh-auctions.com