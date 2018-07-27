Forecast high winds lead to Doncaster festival changes

Due to the forecasted bad weather in Doncaster and following advice from Doncaster Council, organisers have made some small changes to this weekend’s DN Festival programme.

High winds are expected and therefore, in order to ensure the safety of those attending, they are unable to erect the giant inflatable venue – The Big M.

This means a number of planned events have now been moved indoors into Cast.

READ MORE: The moment extreme weather hit Doncaster

In summary, the changes are:

Tonight’s screening of Wall-E, scheduled for 5pm, will now take place inside Cast

Tonight’s screening of Blade Runner, scheduled for 7:30pm, will now take place inside Cast

Tomorrow’s Family Space Rave, scheduled for 10am, will now take place inside Cast

The pop-up planetarium will now be located inside Cast.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that tomorrow’s schedule of activity will all still go ahead, but events will take place either on Sir Nigel Gresley Square or within the surrounding shop units.

"Those attending should head to Sir Nigel Gresley Square and Cast, where our team will be on hand to direct attendees.

"We’d like to say a big thank you to Cast for helping us out and, despite the weather, we’re still looking forward to what is set to be a great weekend of family fun."