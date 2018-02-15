Football pitches scheme to go ahead in town near Doncaster

A Doncaster community organisation has won its battle to create new football pitches in their home town.

Tickhill Juniors Football Club has been given the go ahead for the scheme which they say will allow them to increase the number of teams they can run in town.

Doncaster Council planning committee gave the scheme approval, despite concerns being raised by residents living near the fields in Tickhill, which are bordered by Worksop Road and Crooked Lane Head.

The pitches will be right next to the club's existing playing surfaces.

The club, run by volunteers, is growing and registered two new under 11 teams for the first time this year. It has a waiting list for that age group, and for under sixes and under fives.

It says the new land will enable it to take more at that age group. It will also allow them to start an bunder 18s team for the first time, as well as bringing in senior mens and womens teams.

But the council had received 10 objections to the scheme, from nearby residents raising concerns including fears that the plan would cause congestion on the roads, that it would be noisy, that it would cause a rubbish problem, and that balls would cause a highways danger.

One concerned resident, Monika Tomlinson, told the committee: "I cannot understand how this can not impact on the area."

But MP Caroline Flint supported the plan, saying she was happy to support schemes that encouraged more children to take part in outdoor activities.

After the meeting, club chairman Jeff Lockhart said: "We have had a waiting list for some age groups for years. Now they will be able to come and play.

"Looking further ahead, there is adult football that we are looking to set up, and we're looking to set up a ladies team.

"Traditionally, our teams finished at 16.

"We are so pleased to get the planning permission, because we could not do what we wanted without it. It is the most significant evolution for us since we moved the current site 12 years ago."

Land owner and farmer David Brookfield, added: "I think this will be brilliant for the kids in the village. That's why I agreed to this in the first place."