Flood warning for Doncaster homes as further heavy rain expected
A weather warning that homes and businesses in Doncaster are at risk of flooding has been issued.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 13:11 pm
Updated
The Met Office said heavy rain is predicted and there is a yellow weather warning issued for South Yorkshire tomorrow.
The organisation warned: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”
They added: “Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”