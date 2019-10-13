The Met Office said heavy rain is predicted and there is a yellow weather warning issued for South Yorkshire tomorrow.

The organisation warned: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Doncaster is on flood alert.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”

They added: “Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.