First glimpse of new series of The League of Gentlemen - filmed in the Peak District

Here's the first glimpse of cult comedy classic The League Of Gentlemen which is set to return to TV screens after 15 years this Christmas.

The off-beat show is returning for three specials in the run-up to the festive season - and was filmed in the Peak District earlier this year.

The BBC has released the first photo of the new show and revealed that it will be screened on BBC2 on December 18, 19 and 20.

The three special episodes were commissioned by the BBC to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series' first appearance on radio.

Hadfield in Derbyshire was turned into Royston Vasey in the show and was home to a colourful cast of weird and wonderful characters, played by Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith and Jeremy Dyson.

The village - just outside Glossop - is still a magnet for fans of the comedy series which was one the BBC's biggest hits and ran for three series.

The series introduced the nation to a set of bizarre and downright disturbing characters, from twisted circus ringmaster Papa Lazarou to shop owners Edward and Tubbs, and embittered job club boss Pauliine.

Reece Shearsmith told the BBC: "Part of the main story arc is about Royston Vasey now and how it's even further in decline than it was before."

Steve Pemberton added: "All the episodes of The League of Gentlemen had great moments, and what we've tried to do in these specials is give as many characters those special great moments over three episodes as possible."