Firefighters spend over three hours battling Rotherham flat blaze 

Firefighters spent more than three hours tackling a blaze inside a flat in Rotherham early this morning.
Crews from Rotherham Central, Dearne Valley and Maltby fire stations were called to the scene at Jennings Close, Eastwood in Rotherham, at 5.37am.
READ MORE: Sheffield road sealed off as police deal with incident
READ MORE: CCTV released in connection with Sheffield supermarket robbery
They spent more than four hours at the scene and came away at 8.56am.
A fire brigade spokesperson said nobody was injured.
READ MORE: Man, 27, dies after car hits wall and street light in Doncaster
The cause has not yet been established.