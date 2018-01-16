Fired up teams raise thousands in Doncaster Dragon Boat Challenge

A whopping £15,780 raised by the 2017 Doncaster Dragon Boat Challenge will benefit many deserving causes and charities.

Run by the Rotary Club of Doncaster St George’s, with Visit Doncaster, the colourful race in Chinese-style dragon boats took place at Lakeside last July.

Each dragon boat team donated most of their sponsorship money to their own favourite charity, with the rest going to Rotary charities and causes, mostly within the Doncaster and South Yorkshire area.

A total 28 teams formed from local companies and fundraisers raced over a 200m course, with teams of 10 paddlers plus a drummer.

The exultant winning crew was Rampton Raiders (from Rampton Hospital, for the Eve Merton Dreams Trust), closely followed by Denton & Nickels and Go Green.

The Ladies final was won by the Eve Merton Dreams Trust Racy Rowers, with the Coxless Pairs (representing TIA Rescue Dogs) as runners up.

It was the eighth such annual event including fun day to take place, with £97,081 raised in total.

This year’s event will be on July 7. For further details call John Day on 01302 788464, or Richard Young on 01302 736036.