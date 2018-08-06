Fire at power plant near Sheffield still raging two days later

A fire at a power plant near Sheffield is still raging two days after it started.

Several fire engines were called out to the blaze at the E.ON Climate and Renewables plant in Blackburn Meadows on Saturday at about 5pm.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire's Barry Chuckle dies aged 73

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Jayne Sanderson said "recycled wood fuel" had gone up in flames inside an industrial hopper at the site.

Crews have been returning to the scene ever since to check on the state of the fire and there are three appliances there this afternoon.

READ MORE: Thug spat at hospital security guard as nurses were trying to help him

The spokeswoman said nobody has been injured and staff are working with firefighters at the scene to tackle the blaze.

She added: "There is no public health risk to nearby residents as the fire is contained within a building.

"It is anticipated that we could be returning to the scene for another two days.

"The cause will be investigated once the fire is fully out."

READ MORE: Fire at power station on outskirts of Sheffield

The power station was opened by E.ON in 2014.

An E.ON spokesperson said: “Fire crews and our own site safety teams are currently working to manage a localised incident at the Blackburn Meadows renewable energy plant.

“The plant is currently not running while crews manage the situation. There is no impact to customers and the E.ON team will bring the unit back online following the incident.”