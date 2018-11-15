Final dates added for 2018 Santa’s sleigh tour of Doncaster

The final dates have been added for the ever-popular Santa’s sleigh tour of Doncaster.
Went Valley Lions have announced the dates and villages their sleigh will be visiting in the run up to Christmas, following on from Thorne Lions and Doncaster Lions who have previously announced dates.
A spokesman for Went Valley Lions said: “As our area is getting so large, we will be trying new areas.
“Sorry if we don't get to see you this year - we will be swapping it round again next year to make it fair.”
Dec 1 - Norton + Coronation Club
Dec 2 - Adwick le street + Red House Estate
Dec 3 - Woodlands
Dec 5 - Jossey Lane
Dec 6 - Hastings Estate + Aspinall Grove
Dec 7 - Campsall + The Springs at Askern
Dec 9 - Sprotbrough
Dec 10 - Mill Lane Skellow + Burghwallis Club
Dec 11 - Bentley West End + Top Club
Dec 12 - Sunnyfields
Dec 13 - Askern + Lakeside Rise + Swan Court
Dec 14 - Arksey
Dec 16 - Scawsby
Dec 17 - Cusworth + Mallard
Dec 18 - Scawthorpe East
Dec 19 - Sprotborough
