Favourite Things: Sheffield solicitor on making a 20-mile round trip for a favourite takeaway

Bradie Pell is head of family law at one of Sheffield’s longest established legal firms.

She joined Graysons (who have recently moved to new offices at Silver Street Head) in January, 2016.

A street view of London Road, Sheffield.

Born and bred in Sheffield, Bradie started her legal career at the University of Sheffield where she successfully undertook a degree in law and criminology. She went on to complete her Legal Practice course there.

Being a city-dweller, she was regularly on hand to guide out-of-town students to popular venues like the Leadmill and wax lyrical about legendary Cambridge Street takeaway Chubbys!

“I felt blessed to have a vibrant student lifestyle on my doorstep!”, she said.

Alongside her studies, she worked as a clerk at a criminal law practice to further her experience, secured a position at an established Sheffield law firm as a paralegal and then completed her training to enable her to qualify as a Solicitor.

During her legal training she carried out both criminal and family law work and took up a dual role as a police station representative and family lawyer upon qualification in 2010. Subsequently, Bradie has specialised exclusively in family law.

With significant and wide experience, Bradie Pell deals with the whole spectrum of legal issues that affect families, including divorce, separation, finances, injunctions and children matters.

“I have total passion for my work and love leading the family team at Graysons. The firm has an enviable reputation built up over many decades and I am thrilled to play a leading part in the next chapter of its history and development and to be helping scores of families through difficult times in their lives in the process,” she said.

When not at work, Bradie is kept busy looking after Dexter, her Jack Russell dog. She lives with her partner on the outskirts of Sheffield.

London Road restaurants:

I love eating out and some of the restaurants here are amazing – it really is Sheffield’s own China Town! My favourites are Candy Town Chinese Restaurant and Wasabisabi. Candy Town has been open since 1986 and is a firm favourite of my family – we have celebrated many special occasions here and the lady who runs it seems to have been there forever! Wasabisabi is a newer addition but the teppenyaki there is fabulous and a great night out.

Chubby’s:

Keeping in with the food theme – my favourite takeaway is Chubby’s on Cambridge Street. They do the best kebabs and I have been known to make a 20 mile round trip just to have one when the craving strikes!

Weston Park Museum:

An amazing place for all ages. I remember coming here on a school trip at around nine years old - and being greeted by a big lion in the entrance. As a small child I was mesmerised by this stuffed animal (it reminded me of Aslan from ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’). I’ve had many hours of fun here as a child and still enjoy a stroll around.

Football:

I wasn’t always a fan of football but inadvertently became an adopted Sheffield Wednesday fan when I met my partner. I found I actually enjoyed watching the game, especially live, at both Hillsborough and away games. The atmosphere is electric and for those 90 minutes on the pitch it is like nothing else matters for thousands of fans and you just can’t help but get caught up in that.

Hendersons Relish:

I have grown up with this on my mum’s meat and potato pie! Recently Graysons worked with local artist, Alan Pennington who has many pieces dedicated to this unique Sheffield condiment.

Parks and walks around the city:

The parks and walks in and around Sheffield are second to none. We have a dog, Dexter, and anyone who has met me knows how much I love my dog. To be able to take him on adventures in such a green city is great.

Leadmill:

It is a music venue like no other and home to some great Sheffield bands.

Sheffield Theatres:

I’m an avid theatre goer and love the Lyceum. But it’s not just the on-stage drama – I’m also a fan of the snooker via its annual visit to the Crucible.