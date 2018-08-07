Faulty t-shirts sold at Sheffield artist Pete McKee's exhibition recalled

T-shirts sold at a recent exhibition staged by popular Sheffield artist Pete McKee have been recalled as they are faulty.

The 52-year-old artist's This Class Works exhibition in Kelham Island was hailed as a huge success with more than 10, 000 visitors in just 16 days.

One of the art works featured in the latest exhibition.

But customers who attended received an email earlier this week alerting them to the fact that t-shirts purchased at the gift shop are faulty and need to be recalled.

The email read: "We apologise for the email. As a recent visitor to the exhibition you may have purchased one of Pete's t-shirts?

"We have recently found that the shirts are faulty, the print has not taken to the shirt and will start to fade in the wash.

"We always take pride in our products and are sorry that this has happened.

"Sadly this means we will have to recall all t-shirts."

The message added: "We are currently having them re-printed with a different supplier. These will be ready the week commencing August 27.

"If you did purchase one of the exhibition t-shirts please contact us below and we will be happy to exchange it for you.

"Please email your name, phone number and the design and size of shirt you have to: pete@petemckee.com.

"We will need your old shirt back in exchange but will contact you about this once the new shirts are in stock.

"We apologise for the inconvenience but want to make sure everyone gets a proper product from us."

Pete, who grew up on a council estate in Batemoor, said he launched the exhibition to "show the spirit of the working class; the pride, hope, fight, passion and resourcefulness that has been their foundation."