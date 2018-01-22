Fans' upset as Doncaster Rovers host event celebrating rivals Leeds United

Upset Doncaster Rovers fans have blasted an event at the club's Keepmoat Stadium - celebrating Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

A string of the West Yorkshire club's players will take part in the event celebrating Leeds' 1992 First Division title win - but the choice of Rovers' stadium for the evening in March has raised a few eyebrows.

Dejected Leeds fans following the 2008 play-off final defeat.

One fan, Joe Edwards, wrote on Facebook: "You have got to be joking!" while another supporter, Darren Hanson, posted: "Tell the Leeds scum to do one back over the border and take the council fans with them."

The Real Class of ’92 evening, presented by RM Sports, will take place on March 16 and will feature former Leeds stars Mel Sterland, Rod Wallace, Tony Dorigo, Steve Hodge, Jon Newsome and Chris Whyte.

The event's website said the evening would be a "spectacular" celebration of Leeds' 1992 title win and added: "Take a step back in time and relive the events that are now part of Leeds United’s history.

It added that on the night , each of the players will be individually interviewed followed by an audience question and answer session specific to the 92 season.

Doncaster celebrate their win over Leeds United at Wembley in 2008.

It is also described as an "unmissable event for LUFC supporters."

Rovers' famously beat Leeds in the 2008 League One play-off final at Wembley, James Hayter's goal scoring the only goal of the game, which saw Doncaster promoted to the Championship.

Rovers' fan Brian Hindmarch said: "What are they doing in Doncaster, why not Leeds?" while others pointed out the event would appeal to Doncaster-based Leeds fans, known as Donny Whites.

Dave Collins said: "Shouldn't be allowed. Normalises the concept of being a Donny White."

Howard Wilkinson celebrates Leeds United's 1992 First Division title joy.

And referencing Leeds fans who were filmed sobbing after the Wembley defeat, Joni Warnes said: "A large banner on the hill facing the East Stand lounge windows saying "Did you cry when Hayter scored" would do just nicely!"

Tickets are available on 07717 502480.