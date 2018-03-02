Fancy a challenge? There's a pie eating contest in Doncaster this weekend

If you love pies, an event in Doncaster this weekend could be just the thing for you.

For the Frenchgate Centre will be playing host to a pie eating competition on Sunday - when competitors will have the challenge of scoffing down pies as fast as they can.

The event, in conjunction with renowned Doncaster pie makers Toppings, will see the winner walk off with a hamper - naturally full of pies.

It will take place from 11am.

A Frenchgate spokesman said: "If you think you have got what it takes to eat some delicious pies as fast as you can, come down and join in."

The event will help raise funds for the centre's charity partner the YMCA to help the homeless in Doncaster.