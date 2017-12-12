Family of suicide teen donate Christmas star

The family of former Misterton schoolgirl, Maisie Cousin-Stirk, who took her own life in June, have donated a star for the Parish Council’s Christmas tree on Jubilee Garden.

“The support we received from people in the village when Maisie died has been absolutely tremendous,” said Helen. “It helped us get through this terrible trauma. Because Maisie was such a star, we thought it would be a good way to say thank you to everybody by giving a star for the Parish Council’s tree, which is in a prominent place in the village.”

Pictured with the star are (from left) sister, Amy, and mother Helen Cousin, with brother Oliver Cousin-Stirk. Oliver was Misterton Parish Council’s Junior Citizen of the Year this year. He was asked to switch on the village Christmas lights on Church Meadow and Windmill Garden on Friday 1 December. Oliver won the accolade after helping a resident who had fallen in the street, and staying with her until the emergency services arrived.

He and Helen also selected the winning tree in the Council’s Christmas Tree Festival.

Proceeds from the Christmas lights switch-on will go to the Parish Council’s nominated charities for the evening, Help Me, I’m Fine and the Parish Church. Help Me, I’m Fine is the charity set up by Helen Cousin following Maisie’s death. It aims to help educate teachers and youth leaders on the signs of depression and possible suicide in young people.