Family of long-serving Doncaster GP in Alzheimer’s donation plea ahead of funeral

The family of a Doncaster GP who died unexpectedly earlier this month have called for people to make donations in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Society ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

Dr Aubrey Berry, a GP at Doncaster’s Mount Group Practice and Bessacarr Medical Centre for nearly 40 years, died earlier this month at the age of 69.

Now his family have said that patients can make donations to the Alzheimer’s Society ahead of his funeral at Doncaster Minster tomorrow.

His daughter Kate said: “Dr. Berry’s family would prefer not to receive flowers.

“If you wish to make a donation in his memory, he would have appreciated a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Society.

“Dr. Berry was passionate about supporting Alzheimer’s research, as the disease afflicts so many and yet the charity remains underfunded.”

Donations may be made online at www.JustGiving.com/AubreyBerry

“Alternatively, you may choose to donate to the Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Intensive Care Unit in recognition of the staff’s chivalrous efforts to save him,” she said.

Donations may be made online at www.JustGiving.com/AubreyBerryDRI.

Dr Berry was a former senior partner of the practice which has surgeries in Thorne Road and Bessacarr

He passed away ‘unexpectedly’ on October 16.

An obituary described him as the ‘dearly loved husband of Sue, much loved father of Kate and Laura and father in law of Mark and Tom.

It added that he was also ‘the proud ‘Papa’ of Molly, Jack, Alexa and Saskia, son of Jane and the late Basil and brother of George and the late Keith.”

It added: “Aubrey will be missed and lovingly remembered by all who met him.”

A post on the Mount Group Practice website said: “It is with the deepest sadness that we notify our patients that Dr Berry sadly passed away on October 16.

“He cared for patients at the Mount Group Practice for 37 years. He will be sadly missed by so many.”

His funeral will take place this Saturday at Doncaster Minster at 10.30am.