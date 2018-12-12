How well supported are Doncaster Rovers when the number of people who live in the town is taken into account?

Sunderland are undoubtedly the biggest club in the division – but how do teams fare when their average home attendance is matched against the number of population of their town or city?

Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium.

The Plymouth Herald gathered the average attendances of all League One clubs so far this season and converted it into a percentage of populations of the areas where the side play.

And the figures don’t make good reading for Doncaster Rovers fans – with only 2.6% of the town’s population of more than 302,000 showing their support for the team with an average attendance of more than 7,700.

However, Fleetwood Town, one of the divisions smaller clubs topped the table – with 12.8% of the town’s population of nearly 26,000 helping to make up the attendances at the town’s Highbury Stadium.

Here’s the full table

* Figures are based on the last census in 2011.

1. Fleetwood Town

Average attendance: 3,324 at Highbury Stadium

Population of Fleetwood: 25,939

Percentage: 12.8%

2. Sunderland

Average attendance: 30,015 at the Stadium of Light

Population of Sunderland: 275,506

Percentage: 10.9%

3. Shrewsbury Town

Average attendance: 6,003 at New Meadow

Population of Shrewsbury: 71,715

Percentage: 8.4%

4. Portsmouth

Average attendance: 18,162 at Fratton Park

Population of Portsmouth: 238,137

Percentage: 7.6%

5. Accrington Stanley

Average attendance: 2,597 at the Crown Ground

Population of Accrington: 35,456

Percentage: 7.3%

6. AFC Wimbledon

Average attendance: 4,211 at Kingsmeadow

Population of Wimbledon:

Percentage: 6.2%

7. Gillingham

Average attendance: 5,604 at Priestfield Stadium

Population of Gillingham: 104,157

Percentage: 5.4%

8= Barnsley

Average attendance: 11,775 at Oakwell

Population of Barnsley: 231,221

Percentage: 5.1%

8= Scunthorpe United

Average attendance: 4,050 at Glanford Park

Population of Scunthorpe: 79,977

Percentage: 5.1%

10. Bradford City

Average attendance: 16,339 at Valley Parade

Population of Bradford: 349,561

Percentage: 4.7%

11. Burton Albion

Average attendance: 3,233 at Pirelli Stadium

Population of Burton upon Trent: 72,299

Percentage: 4.5%

12. Oxford United

Average attendance: 6,669 at the Kassam Stadium

Population of Oxford: 150,200

Percentage: 4.4%

13. Luton Town

Average attendance: 9,073 at Kenilworth Road

Population of Luton: 211,228

14. Charlton Athletic

Average attendance: 11,712 at The Valley

Population of Greenwich: 254,557

Percentage: 4.1%

15. Plymouth Argyle

Average attendance: 9,138

Population of Plymouth: 234,982

Percentage: 3.9%

16= Peterborough United

Average attendance: 7,053 at London Road

Population of Peterborough: 183,600

Percentage: 3.8%

16= Southend United

Average attendance: 6,673 at Roots Hall

Population of Southend-on-Sea: 173,600

Percentage: 3.8%

16= Wycombe Wanderers

Average attendance: 5,061 at Adams Park

Population of High Wycombe: 133,204

Percentage: 3.8%

19. Coventry City

Average attendance: 11,712 at the Ricoh Arena

Population of Coventry: 325,949

Percentage: 3.6%

20. Doncaster Rovers

Average attendance: 7,762 at Keepmoat Stadium

Population of Doncaster: 302,402

Percentage: 2.6%

21. Blackpool

Average attendance: 3,560

Population of Blackpool: 139,720

Percentage: 2.5%

22. Walsall

Average attendance: 4,938 at Bescot Stadium

Population of Walsall: 269,323

Percentage: 1.8%

23= Bristol Rovers

Average attendance: 8,308 at the Memorial Stadium

Population of Bristol: 535,907

Percentage: 1.6%

23= Rochdale

Average attendance: 3,404

Population of Rochdale: 211,699

Percentage: 1.6%