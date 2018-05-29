Epworth’s Don celebrates his 100th birthday

Celebrating his 100th birthday with five generations was Isle resident Donald Bull.

The bank holiday weekend saw Donald, who lives in Epworth, reach a memorable milestone which was marked with a party with family and friends, including guests from France and Australia.

Donald, who likes to be known as Don, still lives in his own home, and remains in remarkably good health for his age. He likes to cook, garden, and enjoys music and completing crosswords.

He grew up near Birmingham, but moved to Epworth 12 years ago to be closer to his daughter and granddaughter.

Don had a varied career, starting on the railways, then spending many years engineering tyres at Dunlop and continuing to work once officially retired, taking a catering job at Aston University.

He was a keen cyclist and walker in his younger days, exploring Warwickshire and the Lake District, and was also a keen photographer, chronicling many happy family events.

Sadly, Don’s beloved wife Irene passed away three years ago, but the party saw him surrounded by his family, including great great granddaughter three-year-old Matilda, whom he met for the first time as she lives in Australia.

Don’s daughter, Dawn Barnes, said: “Dad is truly amazing. He is still active and interested in life – it’s incredible to think of the changes he must have seen over the last century.

“His mother lived to 107 so we’re hoping that Dad will beat that record.”