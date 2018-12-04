Litter louts, flytippers and graffiti 'artists' face £150 fine as Doncaster council staff clean up 

Dozens of council staff swept in to Edlington in a continued effort to keep the area clean as the ‘This is My Doncaster – Keep it clean’ campaign continues.

Sleeves were rolled up as work to pick up litter, remove graffiti and improve the cleanliness of the area commenced in time for Christmas.

council staff using state of the art grass cutting machinery on the This is My Edlington action day.

Particular attention was paid to discouraging instances of fly tipping, littering or spraying graffiti in the future with notices of enforcements in evidence. Offenders can be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £150.

Cabinet Member for Communities, Voluntary Sector and the Environment, Councillor Chris McGuinness, said: “We want local residents to be proud of where they live and encourage positive behaviours of their friends and families. We are working towards actively encouraging people to volunteer as a way of keeping active and we will support as much as we can.

“The campaign is a great way for us, as a council, to be able to work with residents and show our continued commitment to keeping the borough clean and tidy.

“It’s important for us to get the message across to people that we will not tolerate littering and other offences and are prepared to impose penalties.”

State-of-the-art machinery to help keep walkways and open spaces clean and tidy were also used while hundreds of tree saplings were also planted by willing volunteers in the open space near Broomhouse Lane.

Council staff and volunteers have already been hard at work in Mexborough, Stainforth and Barnby Dun and Edlington since the ‘This is My Doncaster – Keep it clean’ campaign recommenced. For a full list of action days in your area and to find out how you can get involved, please visit http://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/environmental/this-is-my-doncaster-get-involved