Doncaster set for clean water boost with 3,000m of new pipes

Yorkshire Water will soon start work on a project to replace around 3,000 metres of clean water pipes supplying the village of Wroot, Doncaster.

The water pipe has burst on a number of occasion over the last five years and this investment will ensure that customers in the area can continue to enjoy some of the best possible drinking water.

The four month scheme will begin on 4 December and will see contract partner, Morrison Utility Services, installing brand new drinking water pipes throughout the village.

Communications Advisor for Yorkshire Water, John Bond, said: “This is welcomed investment and demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with quality drinking water. I hope residents can come along to meet us and find out more; however, if they can’t, we’ll be writing to them again nearer time with more information and as the scheme progresses.”