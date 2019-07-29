Enjoy striding out around Doncaster with this friendly group

Doncaster ramblers on a Sandall Beat walk

Our Thursday outings are especially for those who are new to walking, or haven’t been out for a while.

It’s free to join in and each walk is led by a trained professional.

For this walk, the leader was Tony Liversage, a veteran rambler, so we immediately felt that we were in safe hands.

Sandall Beat ramble

Typically for a Thursday short local walk (this came in at 2hr 30min), ten turned up, plus one dog, and the group included a couple of new faces, which is what it’s all about.

It’s addictive walking, once you get into your stride.

We set off through the trees of Sandall Beat Wood and across the foot bridge, to go over the railway, continuing North East over open ground, then up the hill on to the pit top.

For a moment it felt like you were in the middle of nowhere. In fact from this height you could see for miles.

Continuing North, we made our way through housing areas, towards Edenthorpe, crossing the busy A630 on route.

At a crossing of footpaths we made a sharp right to circumnavigate an area of open land, stopping only in the cool shade of woodland to the east for a quick coffee break.

We ramblers will venture out in all weathers, but there is no doubt, when the sun is shining, there’s a gentle breeze, the paths are dry, and everything is green and lush, that this is the best place to be.

Retracing our steps south, we made a right turn beside school playing fields, then left into Armthorpe Shaw Woods, exiting parallel to the railway line before diving through the underpass.

We then then continued east, passing the rugby ground before turning left, back into Sandall Beat Wood.

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times, Doncaster has such great places to walk. Thanks to Tony for showing us this one.

Doncaster Ramblers have had a programme of Tuesday and Saturday walks, mostly between eight and 11 miles, for 30 years. The Thursday walks are in addition to these.

All walks are led, with a backmarker. Most walkers take a flask for a hot drink mid-morning, followed by a packed lunch, usually close to a pub or a cafe.

Anyone who would like some more information about the Doncaster Ramblers’ group and their future activity, should visit the website’s home page and download a full copy of the season’s walk programme.

This can be found at

https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/walks/walks-programme-printed-version.html

There is also the option of following the ramblers on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/