Emma gives something back to life-saving Doncaster rape and sexual abuse charity

For a daredevil Doncaster teen, the sky is the limit as she takes on the challenge of a lifetime, raising money for a charity that saved her life.

Emma Marshall, aged 18, of Cantley, is planning on jumping out of a plane for charity and said she is “excited” at the prospect.

Emma, who volunteers for three town-based causes - helping with youth and adult offenders, the homeless and Mind mental health charity - is hoping her daring feat will raise hundreds of pounds for DRASACS, the Doncaster Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Service.

Emma, who herself has received valuable support from the charity over the last year, told the Free Press: “I’ve always wanted to give back to the charity.

“They offer a counselling and advocacy service which has helped me in the past year.

“It’s absolutely amazing. It’s excellent. They are the reason I am alive today.”

The skydive at Hibaldsow Airfield will take place on March 3, weather permitting, and will involve Emma being strapped to a trained jumper and falling 15,000 out of a plane.

She said: “I just thought it would be an amazing thing to do. I’m excited. I would like to raise £300 if possible.”

Every year in the UK, hundreds of thousands of people experience some form of rape or sexual abuse.

At Doncaster Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Service (DRASACS) the aim is to help local people who have suffered from these experiences. Confidential services are available for: children and young people aged 18 or under, who have been raped or sexually abused; adults who have experienced rape or sexual abuse, either recently or in their past; family members who have been affected by the issue.

Emma added: “They help people carry on with their lives and are willing to listen to you, with no judgement. It costs around £350 to support a rape victim through the criminal justice system and help them access the services they need. They are an amazing team who are definitely needed, especially for those who have no one else to talk to. Please donate to help them carry on supporting other survivors.”

Donate to Emma’s fundraising Click here