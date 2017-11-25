Emergency services attend South Yorkshire crash but driver flees scene

Emergency services were called out to a crash in South Yorkshire but found the driver had fled.

Firefighters were asked to attend a crash on Wickersley Road in Broom, Rotherham, at around 2am on Saturday.

A spokesman from Rotherham fire station said the driver had 'badly damaged' a Toyota Yaris car after a crashing into a wall and nearby street lights but was not present at the collision site.

Police are believed to be making enquiries in tracing the driver.

Any information or witnesses to the crash is being urged to contact police on 101.