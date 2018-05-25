Emergency incident blocks all railway lines between Meadowhall and Barnsley

All railway lines between Barnsley and Meadowhall were blocked earlier today as emergency services dealt with an incident on the line.

Details of the incident, which is understood to have taken place shortly after noon, have not been revealed.

Both Northern and Network Rail warned passengers of delays while the incident was dealt with.

Later, Network Rail tweeted: "CLEARED: Trains between #Barnsley and Meadowhall are now able to run normally following the emergency services dealing with an incident."