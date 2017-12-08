Emergency closure on Doncaster road

An emergency closure has been put in place on a road off the Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster.

West End Lane in Rossington has been closed by Doncaster Council.

Lee Garrett, head of highway infrastructure for the authority, said: “We have had to take immediate action to close West End Lane and carry out investigations of the road and any necessary remedial works. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause drivers but we need to ensure the safety of all road users.”

A number of diversions for bus services are now in place.