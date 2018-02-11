Elderly Sheffield resident targeted in distraction burglary

Police are appealing for information after an elderly Sheffield resident was targeted by thieves in a distraction burglary.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Bevan Way, Chapeltown in the week running up to Tuesday, February 6 this year.

A spokesman for the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team explained: "Two male offenders one of whom engaged the elderly occupier in conversation as a distraction visited an address on Bevan Way sometime in the week prior to 06/02/18, the other searches the property, house keys stolen."

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.