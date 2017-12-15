Elderly Sheffield couple tied up during terrifying home burglary

An elderly couple were tied up during a terrifying burglary at their own home.

The 75-year-old man and 72-year-old woman were bound up by two men after answering the door to them at their home in Meadowhead at 5.50pm yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The men rushed past the couple and pushed the man to the floor before tying them up, five minutes after being turned away from a nearby property on Chesterfield Road.

"The couple was not seriously injured."

The raiders stole a purse, mobile phone and a small quantity of cash before fleeing the scene.

Both men are described as being white and wearing dark clothing, possibly padded jackets.

One is aged about 55, 5ft 6ins tall of slim build and with stubble.

The other man is about 30-years-old, 5ft 7ins tall and also slim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 769 of 14 December.