Eerie glimpse inside abandoned Sheffield fire station

One of the signs inside the station.
Darnall Fire Station served the community for six decades - but the facility has fallen into a sorry state since closing a couple of years ago.

These rare pictures - taken by urban explorers ProUrbex - give a rare glimpse inside the former Mansfield Road station, which opened in 1956 and shut in 2015.

The old beds.

The images show the old games room with a ripped up snooker table and darts board, beds in the former dormitory and a stairwell.

Darnall and Mosborough closed to make way for new multi-million pound stations at Parkway and Birley Moor.

The stairwell.

Darnall Fire Station.

The inside of the station.

The old snooker room.

