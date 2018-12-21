Thousands turn out to first-of-its-kind Doncaster careers day

Thousands of youngsters from Delta Academy schools across Doncaster received advice on their next steps after finishing school at the group’s first ever joint careers day.

Employers, colleges, sixth forms and universities took part in a major careers event at the National College for High Speed Rail, at Lakeside, which brought in pupils from all seven of the trust’s Doncaster secondary schools.

Jacqui Jameson, director of Careers Inc, and Jamie McMahon, regional director of post 16 education at Delta Academies Trust, at the Delta Academies Trust careers event at the National College for High Speed Rail.

Officials at the trust, and the careers advice firm Careers Inc, believe the large scale event is able to pull in more organisations, so the youngsters get more information about what they can do next.

Delta’s regional director of Post 16 education, Jamie McMahon, added it also meant parents were able to come in and hear the same advice.

He said this was important because parents were the biggest influence on the pupil’s choices other than the pupils themselves.

Jacqui Jameson, director of Careers Inc, said it was important not to push pupils into the wrong pathway for them, as that could lead them to dropping out.

Johns Rose and Kelly Banton, back row, with Kelly's children, de Warenne pupils Luke Mannion (left) and Adam Mannion (right), both aged 11, at the Delta Academies Trust careers event at the National College for High Speed Rail.

The careers event took place on a training day on which pupils would be off school. Individual schools had time slots during the day.

Families welcomed the event.

Kerry Shillito brought both her children, pupils at Don Valley Academy, Summer aged 15, and Llwye, aged 11.

Summer is keen to study drama and dance, and does drama and art at GCSE. She was pleased to meet people from New College Doncaster.

de Warenne Academy pupil Emelia Hambrey, left, with mum Amy Hambrey, right, at the Delta Academies Trust careers event at the National College for High Speed Rail.

Llwye wants to be a mechanic.

Kerry said: “I think this is useful – it opens their eyes to all the things that are out there.”

Mum Amy Hambrey, from Consibrough, brought her daughter, Emelia, a year eight pupil at de Warrene Academy.

Emelia loves sport and plays football and basketball. She met with officials from Sheffield Hallam University to find out what she needed to do to get into sports physiotherapy. “That was really useful,” she said.

Don Valley Academy pupils Llwye Shillito, aged 11, left, and Summer Shillito, aged 15, right, with mum Kerry Shillito, centre, at the Delta Academies Trust careers event at the National College for High Speed Rail.

Amy said: “I think its brilliant. It is difficult when you have questions, and we’ve been able to get answers here.”

Kelly Banton, from Conisbrough, brought her twins Luke and Adam, both aged 11, and pupils at de Warenne Academy.

Luke wants to be a mechanic, and visited the Royal Navy and RAF stands. He said he was impressed with the RAF.

Adam visited both the police and Fire Service stands. He loves dogs and would like to be a police dog handler.

“The police were encouraging,” he said. “I’m more keen than before now on being a dog handler.”

Mum Kelly, who also brought her partner, John Rose, said: “I think this has been fantastic. We’ve been able to get a lot of useful information.

“We didn’t have anything like this when I was at school – we only had the Trident scheme.”

Among those taking part from business was Andy Moore, a production manager at Polypipe. He had brought with him a crazy golf hole made of Polypipe products, which helped attract visitors.

He said: “We’ve had a lot of interested people. We are looking to recruit and get apprentices in.”