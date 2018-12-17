These are the worst performing primary schools in Doncaster in 2018

New results data has shown which of the primary schools in Doncaster have been performing the best and the worst in the last 12 months.

Here is the information along with learning facility's rankings.

Denaby Main Primary Academy

Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy is the best primary school in Doncaster, new results data shows.

The school achieved well above average progress scores for Key Stage 2 in reading, writing and mathematics.

Schools are awarded scores reflecting their pupils’ progress between KS1 and KS2 exams in three key subjects, taken at the ages of seven and 11.

At the other end of the scale, Denaby Main Primary Academy was bottom of the progress score rankings for last year.

At Denaby Main Primary Academy, average grades of 97 for reading, 96 for grammar, punctuation and spelling and 97 for mathematics meant the school received the lowest average progress scores in Doncaster.

In reading, writing and mathematics the school was awarded well below average progress scores.

The worst five schools in Doncaster, according to their average progress scores, were:

90) Denaby Main Primary Academy (-6.9 in reading, -5.4 in writing and -6.1 in mathematics)

89) Highfields Primary Academy (reading: -6.3, writing: -3.7, maths: -4.4)

88) St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Edlington (reading: -6.2, writing: -2.7, maths: -5.2)

87) The Woodlands Primary School (reading: -3.8, writing: -4.4, maths: -4.5)

86) Askern Spa Junior School (reading: -5.7, writing: -3.6, maths: -2.1)

Pupils across Doncaster achieved below average Key Stage 2 results for England.

Average scores of 104 in reading, 105 in grammar, punctuation and spelling and 104 in mathematics meant the local authority ranked 142nd of England’s 152 authorities.

This was, however, a rise from 150th in 2016-17.