South Yorkshire school receives five star gardening rating from Royal Horticultural Society

Goldthorpe Primary recently received the Royal Horticultural Society stamp of approval after achieving the five star gardening school rating.

The school is one of two in South Yorkshire to have achieved this award.

The children have been working really hard to establish theschool garden which has been really successful.

A spokesman said: “We are producing vegetables and salads that feature in our homemade school dinners. We have shared our school garden with the local community by hosting community cooking events using the produce we have grown in school. We use our garden to develop enterprise skills in which children use produce to create bespoke jams and chutneys which will be sold at local fairs and markets. While we do all this we ensure we take care of our local wildlife through our gardening practices and are very proactive in improving habitat.

“Our outdoor education provision is being recognised for its sustainability and quality which is successful as it incorporates large numbers of children across the key stages each week. Our children are all invested in our school garden and it is great that all their hard work is recognised by expert organisations.”

Pictured are Evie-Marie Scothern, Jared Gray and Grace Kowbas.