South Yorkshire music students prepare for a week of exciting performances

Music students of all levels will be rehearsing this week for a number of performances taking place at Rotherham College’s Higher Education Hub and Town Centre Studio Theatre.

The first performances will be Mr. Blue Sky - The Very Best of Jeff Lynnes’ ELO on Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th November at 7.00pm. Expect hits from the iconic back catalogue of the Electric Light Orchestra and a few surprises in the form of songs that Jeff Lynne penned for other artists – both nights will be performed at the HE Hub by BA (Hons) Popular Music Performance and Production students.

On Tuesday 5th December at 7pm at the Studio Theatre, BTEC Level 3 Music students will also be performing The Story of Motown. This will be the first live show of the academic year for the students, with songs from the iconic Detroit record label and will also include few forgotten classics.

The second Level 3 performance, Back to the 80’s, will be Thursday 7th December at 7pm and the final show for this term, showcasing a variety of 80’s classics both well-known and forgotten.

For information about all performances including ticket prices, visit: https://www.facebook.com/rolandacademyrotherham/

