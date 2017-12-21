Sheffield Prince’s Trust Team graduates with emergency services honours

Eight young people have successfully graduated from the first Sheffield Prince’s Trust Team Programme having completed a challenging 12 week programme.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue (SYFR) and South Yorkshire Police (SYP) teamed up with the Prince’s Trust to deliver the Prince’s Trust Team Programme. Team is a 12 week personal development course for unemployed 16 – 25 year olds, offering work experience, qualifications, practical skills, community projects and a residential week.

The young people have all been thrown out of their comfort zone during the last few weeks, participating in a week-long residential in the Peak District, transforming a Sheffield community allotment as part of their community project and learning new skills in individual work placements.

The graduation which was held at Sheffield Town Hall was a celebration of all their hard work and efforts. It was attended by their friends and family as well as local dignitaries.

SYFR Area Manager Steve Helps, said: “The last 12 weeks have been about building the confidence of these young people and equipping them with the skills qualifications and experience to find employment and build better lives for themselves. From classes in CV building to work placements we have been able to offer participants crucial skills and insights they otherwise may never have experienced.

“I am truly proud of the role the fire service has played in helping these young people aspire to a better future.”

Inspector Jenny Lax from South Yorkshire Police said: “I think I speak on behalf of the whole force when I express how proud I am of these young people for their achievements on this course.

“They have all shown tremendous commitment and have worked hard throughout the programme, growing in confidence as the scheme progressed.

“It was an honour to work alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and these young people in partnership to develop skills and better the communities in which we all live.

“To the participants, I offer my heartfelt congratulations on your graduation. May you take the lessons you have learned into your bright futures.”

Would you like to be part of the next Team Programme? Theyare now recruiting for the members of the Dearne and Barnsley programmes, to be part of the Team or for further details contact John Daley on 07769 887249 or princestrust@syfire.gov.uk.