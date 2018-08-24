Pictures: Doncaster students celebrate GCSE success

Students across Doncaster have been celebrating after collecting their GCSE results - captured here in our gallery of photographs.

This year’s results are the first to use the new marking system, where grades such as A* are being replaced by a numbered grade, with 9 being the best.

Sir Thomas Wharton Academy said many students have achieved an average of nearly two grades higher than expected against national progress benchmarks - an ‘outstanding achievement.’

At Thorne Academy, Olivia Jenkins gained the highest possible grades in

biology, chemistry, English, English literature, French, geography, mathematics, physical education and physics. She also achieved a grade A in Polish and a grade 8 in religious studies.

She said: “I didn’t expect all the 9s, especially in physics and French, so I’m very pleased.”

Ridgewood School said it had reasons to be cheerful too. Some 27 students achieved at least one of the very top grades and Ridgewood students achieved a total of 83 grade 9s.

Eight students achieved straight grade 9s in at least six subjects and thirteen students achieved grade 9s in at least three subjects. Shana Alam-Alderson achieved nine new grade 9s, and Caitlin Beswick and Charlotte Day achieved eight grade 9s.

Ellie Lydon achieved seven of the new top grades and this was matched by Max Huddart’s total of

seven grade 9s.

Hill House Headmaster, David Holland, said “In what was expected to be a difficult year for GCSEs throughout the country, we are delighted to have seen an improvement in performance. With coursework being dramatically reduced, the pupils had to work especially hard to hit these grades in their exams. We are exceptionally proud of these children and everything they have achieved.”

And New College Doncaster said it had achieved an outstanding first set of external exam results for BTEC qualifications, GCSE resit and A- Level Maths.

There were eight out of 12 BTEC courses this year which performed in the top 10 per cent of all schools and colleges in the country, with students making ‘remarkable progress.’

Doncaster Council congratulated students.

Coun Nuala Fennelly, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: “I am pleased that their hard work and dedication to their studies has paid off. Recognition must also go to the schools, parents and carers for their support.

“I wish all those well who will be continuing their studies for ‘A’ levels. For those who choose not to follow the traditional route of higher education, young people in Doncaster have more choice than ever before when it comes to making important decisions about their futures.

“Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to gain valuable experience in a chosen career. There is also our High Speed Rail College which offers a route into productive, well paid employment. Furthermore, the recent announcement of the University Technical College, which will open in 2020, will give our young people more options to follow the career of their choice.”