North Lincolnshire female engineer wins an award

A North Lindsey College female engineer is at the top of her game after receiving an industry award.

Lucy Smith was awarded the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3) Technician of the year award at a prestigious event in London.

The awards were open to those currently studying materials or minerals technology or related subjects and those who have completed such courses within the last two years. There were several awards on the night including, ‘Technician of the Year Award’ which Lucy was successful in winning. Lucy works in the industry at British Steel and is also currently on a Level 5 apprenticeship studying a Foundation Degree in Materials Engineering with North Lindsey College.

Hayley Stapleton (HE Co-Ordinator Engineering at North Lindsey College) nominated Lucy and wrote her supporting documentation and references. Hayley said, “Lucy is doing amazing in her studies of the Foundation Degree in Materials Engineering. She always goes above and beyond the necessary and takes it upon herself to push further and develop her own skills and knowledge.”

The application was based mainly on three projects at the blast furnaces at British Steel. The format of the day included an interview at the institute in the morning in front of three judges, with one being the president of the institute, who has a background in the mining industry. The judges were interested to find out more about projects, career aspirations and how Lucy was enjoying her apprenticeship and her FdEng Materials Engineering Degree.

The president of the institute said that my application was one of the best he had seen in his career and all the judges suggested that I could write a paper on my projects and enter one of the IOM3 or LISI’s (Lincolnshire Iron and Steel Institute) paper competitions.

Lucy commented: “I’m still in shock that I have won this prestigious award. It was a fantastic evening and it was an honour to represent British Steel and women in engineering at such an event. I met many fellows of the institute who have a rich knowledge in the industry.”