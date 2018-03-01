Majority of Sheffield students get their preferred school option

The majority of children in Sheffield have been given a place at a secondary school of their choice - but just under 200 have missed out.

Of the 6, 187 students set to start secondary school in September, 97 per cent have been given a place at one of their three choices of school. In addition, 89 per cent have been given their first choice of school, which is up from 87 per cent last year.

But this also means that the three per cent who missed out - about 185 - face looking elsewhere or appealing against the decision.

Sheffield, however, did perform slightly better than the national average in which about four per cent of children did not get a place at one of their three preferred schools.

Council chiefs said the building of new schools in the city helped to meet increased demand meaning more children got a place at the school they wanted.

Councillor Jackie Drayton, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and families, said: ”I hope today’s results are a big relief to the thousands of families across Sheffield who have been waiting to find out if their child has been accepted into their school of choice.

“We are providing more local school places to help us meet the needs of our growing population.

“The opening of the two new secondary schools Mercia and Astrea in the south west and north east of the city, as well additional year seven places at Don Valley, mean that this year, we have been able to provide an extra 400 year seven places to meet the demands across the city.

“We all want the best for our children and a huge priority for us is to keep on raising attainment and achievement rates across the city. Getting children into their school of choice and providing outstanding local schools are key to this.”

The small number of children who were not allocated a place at any of their three preferences have either been referred back to their catchment school or been allocated the nearest school with places available.

Parents also have the right to appeal, which will take place between April and July.

For more information visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/education/information-for-parentscarers/pupil-admissions/secondary-school Parents and carers can also email the team at ed-admissions@sheffield.gov.uk