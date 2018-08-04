England blind star Brandon Coleman delighted by Doncaster College’s funding success

England Blind footballer Brandon Coleman has praised Grow the Game and Doncaster College following the award of a £3000 grant from The FA.

The grant, which will provide a boost to grassroots disability football in Doncaster, has paved the way for Doncaster College to develop regular competitive disability and female football provision. The funding will create a PAN disability and female football team for students aged 16-19 to represent the College in local fixtures. This will also enable a number of students to access coaching, refereeing, safeguarding, health and safety qualifications.

Brandon said: “I am delighted that Doncaster College has been awarded a Grow the Game grant. The club has worked extremely hard with Sheffield FA and the Football Foundation to give more local players living with a disability the opportunity to get involved in the game.”

“Playing disability football from a young age not only provides a number of physical, mental and social benefits, but gives players the best chance to develop skills and achieve their potential. It is fantastic to see this money flowing down to the grassroots of the game and I wish Doncaster College the very best of luck for next season!”

Grow the Game is a programme funded by The FA and delivered by the Football Foundation. It awards grants to grassroots football clubs that wish to create new teams, especially amongst under-represented groups.

This year, £1,500 was made available for clubs looking to create new female and disability football teams to help towards the costs of FA coaching courses; FA league affiliation costs; referees’ fees; first aid kits; football kit and equipment.

Jonny Gilberthorpe, Tackling Inactivity Project Lead, said: “I am delighted the Football Foundation recognises the ambitions we have to grow the opportunities for students to access structured football provision within Doncaster College. The importance of physical activity and sport in the region is extremely influential on young people and their development on and off the pitch. The Football Foundation funding and Sheffield FA’s support will enable football to become more inclusive for all to access opportunities whilst studying.”