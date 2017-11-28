Education watchdog gives thumbs up to Isle school

Top of the class when it comes to progress is an Isle based school.

South Axholme Academy in Epworth has received a good, with outstanding features, report from education inspectors Ofsted.

The news follows a visit by officers in early October this year.

Academy head of trust and principal Sarah Thompson said: “This is a fantastic early Christmas present for staff and students at South Axholme Academy.

“The first time I read the report, I couldn’t stop grinning.

“ The positive references and accolades just kept on appearing as I read section after section of the report. “

She continued: “The report is truly deserved by staff at the academy because each day, they go the extra mile to look after the students in their care and to support them in making amazing progress across the curriculum.

“It is also an acknowledgement of the brilliant students we have, who behave impeccably and work hard helping to contribute to the very special atmosphere we have at South Axholme.”

Mrs Thompson added: “The South Axholme 6th Form doesn’t miss out either, which, despite being very much in its infancy, has already produced outcomes for students to rival the best in the area and beyond.

“I, along with the rest of the senior leadership team are proud of what we have jointly achieved, and that it has been recognised by Ofsted in such a straightforwardly positive manner.”