Doncaster tearoom that trains skills to those out of work is set to close for revamp

A popular Doncaster-based tea room is going to close for a revamp and to create more opportunities for people wanting to learn vocational skills.

The Victorian Tea Rooms, a social enterprise, at Woodfield Park, off Tickhill Road, Balby, will close its doors from Monday, March 11 to allow for the transformation work, and re-open on April 1 as Café Flourish.

Flourish trains people in new skills

Steve Gillman, Flourish’s Operations Manager, said: “We are really excited about the transformation that’s about to take place. We already train people in new skills but the revamped Café Flourish will enable us to train more people in more skills.

“We will be creating the opportunity for Doncaster residents wanting to gain experience or confidence training in a wide range of areas including how to be a barista, customer care skills, using tills, food preparation, baking and cooking.

“Café Flourish will create an environment for learning that will be as near to working in business as possible to help those taking part gain the vital skills they need to then look for work,” added Steve. “Our ambition is to create a centre of excellence for vocational pathway training.”

While the tea rooms are closed, the Coffee Shed in the Walled Garden area of the site will be offering food and drinks.

To follow the transformation news follow Flourish on Twitter @Flourish_ent, search Flourish Enterprises on Facebook or visit http://www.flourishenterprises.co.uk/the-victorian-tea-rooms/