Doncaster schoolboy becomes golf champion

A Doncaster schoolboy has gone a ‘fair way’ in the world of golf.

Campsmount student Josh Berry, who played in the IMG Spanish Championship golf tournament recently in southern Spain, took home the under 14 championship title.

Josh won with an outstanding -2 gross in a two year older age category and won by 16 shots. He also won the ‘La Cala’ trophy, which is the best combined score for players at all age groups up to u18.

“Joshua played one of the hardest courses in south Spain and to shoot under par overall, he played well in advance of his years. I’m so proud of him. All the hard work he has put in over the winter months has most definitely paid off.“ said his proud dad, Scott Berry.

Josh is an active member of Doncaster Golf club as well as the Yorkshire u16 and England regional u16 squads. He clearly is a sportsperson to watch.