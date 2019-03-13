Doncaster school makes news with the BBC

Media stars of the future got a chance to quiz BBC specialists, when they spent time with students in a Doncaster school.

As part of the BBC Bitesize Schools Tour, four guests opened up their working world to Trinity Academy students.

The visit coincided with the national BBC News Day, which a small group of the academy’s students were involved in.

Trinity school reporter Madeleine Taylor, from Year 10, described the day’s events as follows:

‘Trinity’s guests for the day were Kim Boak, a producer for BBC Bitesize; Dan Tunstall, a self-employed lighting technician and Christian Carlisle, a presenter at BBC Radio Sheffield.

‘The event was hosted by radio presenter and DJ Sarah Story, who shared her experiences with the students and interviewed the rest of the panel.

‘This visit provided an inspiring insight into the world of media, and emphasised the diversity of careers available to students in the future.

‘Year 10 student Antonia Edwards said afterwards: “I thought it was interesting and would definitely consider a career in the creative industries now.”

'The guests each shared their individual stories, which highlighted just how many different paths there are into the world of work, and gave a brief idea of what their jobs are.

‘Throughout the session the visitors gave advice, in particular discussing how to be more confident, which our young people found to be a very relevant topic.

‘They also used media clips which were lively and engaging – and students were impressed by Dan Tunstall’s first-hand experience of working on Lewis Capaldi’s latest music video ‘Someone You Loved’ which is currently number one in the charts.

The session finished with a range of questions from students.

‘The visit was an incredible opportunity and will undoubtedly inspire students to strive for the future they want. It gave students insight into career and job opportunities.’