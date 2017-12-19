Council invest £123,000 into Isle school refurbishment

North Lincolnshire Council has invested £123,000 to renovate St Martin’s C of E Primary School in Owston Ferry to provide more space for pupils and improve facilities.

The project was carried out in two phases:

First phase – internal remodelling to extend the existing disabled toilet and to alter an existing changing room to a form a group room.

Second phase – extension to hall to create a break-out space for children. The area also includes additional storage space and new external path.

Phase one was completed over the Easter holidays in 2017 and phase two was completed in October 2017.

The work was carried out by Townsend Electrical and G S Kelsey Ltd.

The project was jointly funded by North Lincolnshire Council and the Department for Education funding for voluntary aided schools.

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for Children, Families and Learning, said: “We are investing in all our schools across North Lincolnshire that are in need of refurbishment to ensure they provide a learning environment that meets pupils’ needs, as well as meet the increasing demand for school places.

“St Martin’s C of E Primary School has now got additional space and improved facilities, which will I’m sure both pupils and staff will benefit from.”