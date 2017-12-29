College raises money in memory of South Yorkshire student who passed away

Students and staff at Dearne Valley College held a charity football tournament and fundraiser in memory of sports student Curtis Allen, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

The event was in aid of Make a Wish, a charity for children living with a life threatening illness.

The football tournament involved ten teams of six playing a game of ten minutes each. The fundraiser also included a variety of other activities with a raffle, a cake stall and a plank challenge.

Stuart Prentice, sports tutor who taught Curtis said: “It was clear from the first time I met Curtis that he was a polite and respectful young man.

“Not only did he have exceptional manners, he was also a very happy, engaged and positive person to have in the group. Positive and happy people do usually have an impact and rub off on others and this was certainly the case with Curtis, as his fun natured side enabled us all not to always take things seriously. There are not many students that put their hand out to embrace with a hand shake like Curtis did when we first met. We will all miss him.”