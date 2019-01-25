Duo accused of murdering Doncaster boxer Tom Bell denied bail at Sheffield Crown Court​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Two men accused of murdering a Doncaster boxer have been denied bail during an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court.

Joseph Bennia, aged 28, and Scott Geoffrey Gocoul, 29, both of no fixed abode, are charged with the killing of 21-year-old Tom Bell who was shot dead in a pub in Doncaster last Thursday.

Tom Bell.

Both appeared before a judge at Sheffield Crown Court this morning and were remanded into custody ahead of a trial date set for Wednesday, May 1.

Bennia, wearing a grey tracksuit, and Gocoul, in a grey t-shirt and trousers, only spoke to confirm their identities and nationalities. No pleas were entered at this stage.

Ian West, for the prosecution, said there was an “unexplained background leading to the motive” in relation to the incident.

Gul Nawaz Hussain QC, representing Bennia, and Kevin Jones, representing Gocoul, did not contest the refusal of bail for their clients.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said there are “ample reasons” for them to be remanded into custody ahead of trial.

The public gallery was packed and there was a large police presence outside the court.

Bennia and Gocoul had appeared at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday but the men refused to leave their cells.

Instead, a hearing was held in the cell block after a district judge agreed to relocate the courtroom to allow proceedings to go ahead.

Tom, from Intake, was shot dead at the Maple Tree Pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned in Doncaster on Wednesday.

Tributes have poured in to the talented boxer with his mum Tracy Langley, aged 51, describing him as “loveable.”

