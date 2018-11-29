Drugs worth £10, 000 seized in Sheffield raid 

Drugs with a street value of about £10, 000 were seized by police during a raid in Sheffield this evening.

Officers from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said the discovery was made after a search warrant was executed at a property in Foxhill.

In a Facebook post, the team said: “Drugs warrant successfully executed by the Parson Cross team in Foxhill tonight.

“Approx street value of £10000.

Police discovered this.

“Suspect only recently been to court about a previous offence and so will be facing another day in court with much more severe consequences.”