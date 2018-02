Drugs were seized during a police raid on a property in Doncaster.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Elsworth Close, Bennetthorpe, on Wednesday and recovered 11 cannabis plants.

No details about arrests have been given and enquiries are ongoing.

In a separate incident, officers seized a quantity of cannabis from two teenagers while out on patrol in Conisbrough on Monday evening. They were spoken to by officers and enquiries are ongoing.