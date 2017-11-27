Drivers warned of Doncaster road closures as work continues on new phase of Great Yorkshire Way

Motorists have been warned of road closures as work continues on the second phase of Doncaster's Great Yorkshire Way.

Construction on the final phase, which will complete the direct link from Junction 3 of the M18 to Doncaster Sheffield Airport, is progressing well.

But over the coming weeks, part of the road will be closed to allow work to be completed.

Delivered by Doncaster Council, the project will connect Great Yorkshire Way from the A638 Bawtry Road / Great North Road to a new roundabout on Hurst Lane offering users a quicker and easier route to the airport.

Council contractor, Carillion is now busy laying the road surface starting at what will become a new roundabout on Bawtry Road / Great North Road, just south of Parrots Corner.

The project also includes additional cycling and pedestrian facilities to further improve links between Auckley and the development area around the airport to the existing network and the town centre. A new underpass to take the Hayfield Lane to Hurst Plantation bridleway under the new road is also well underway.

Coun Bill Mordue, Cabinet Member for Business, Skills and Economic Development, said: “I am delighted construction work is going well on Great Yorkshire Way. This regeneration route has already had a transformational impact on our economy.

“Doncaster Sheffield Airport continues to expand, the iPort has already signed up household names like Amazon, CEVA, Fellowes and Lidl as tenants and is making good progress with its rail freight terminal and people are moving into the new homes at Torne Park in Rossington. Great Yorkshire Way is really delivering on the jobs, homes and economic growth front as we said it would."

Making the connection to Bawtry Road will require off-peak and night time lane restrictions so temporary traffic signals will be in operation until the New Year. To complete the roundabout and bring it into use, part of Bawtry Road / Great North Road will be closed over the following weekend:

• from 8pm on Friday 1 December to 6am on Monday 4 December.

On this weekend, Bawtry Road / Great North Road between Parrots Corner and Littleworth Lane will be closed with a number of diversions in place depending on where people are driving to and from. Access in and out of Rossington at Parrots Corner will continue to be available and local businesses in the area will remain open.

Residents are asked to go to www.doncaster.gov.uk/greatyorkshireway to view the diversions so they can plan their journeys during the weekend.

Martin Black, Carillion’s Senior Project Manager, said: “The works at Great Yorkshire Way are progressing to plan and we remain on programme to open the road to the travelling public by late spring 2018. The team are continuing to work collaboratively with Doncaster Council to deliver this prestigious project.

“To minimise disruption and to ensure the safety of the public and our workforce we will be carrying out work on Bawtry Road over a weekend avoiding weekday peak traffic. We aim to complete this vital work in just one weekend but this will depend on the weather and so as a precaution we have also made plans to work over the following weekend if necessary. We will also need to manage traffic as the works proceed and there will be lane restrictions on the approaches to complete the roundabout. I would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that these very important works may cause.”

Chris Harcombe, Aviation Director at Doncaster Sheffield Airport said: “The 2nd phase of the Great Yorkshire Way is the icing on the cake for us, it will make journeys to the airport even quicker and easier.

“The Airport has just experienced its busiest summer on record. Great Yorkshire Way is already attracting new passengers from across Yorkshire and the North Midlands as they benefit from reduced journey times and recognise the superb customer experience that we offer.

“Our passengers are enjoying the increased choice available with new and existing carriers, most notably the introduction of low fares carrier Flybe which started operating shortly after the completion of the first phase and is proving particularly popular.”