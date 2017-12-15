Driver in hospital after crashing into wall in Sheffield

A driver has been taken to hospital after crashing their vehicle into a wall.

A white Fiat pop was in collision with a wall in Manchester Road, Hollow Meadows, at 8am this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The driver of the Fiat sustained injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital.

"Manchester Road currently remains closed."

Witnesses earlier claimed that the Yorkshire Air Ambulance had been called to the scene.

There were also initial reports that a woman had died but this has not been confirmed.