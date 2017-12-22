Dozens want Government to buy their HS2-blighted Doncaster homes

More than a third of residents on Mexborough's shimmer estate have applied for the Government to buy their 'blighted' homes.

Figures were revealed to local representatives at and HS2 Mexborough Advistory Forum, showing that more than 80 homeowners have sent in blight notices, out of around 220 houses on the estate.

HS2 Fair Deal campaign

A 'handful' of owners had received a final valuation on their home, although 'many' are in on-going negotiations with HS2 agents, according the councillors who have been involved in the meetings.

Now local Doncaster Councillors representing Shimmer are calling for any future improved terms which may be agreed by the Government in terms of compensation to be backdated to include anyone who agrees to a sale at this point or who have already agreed.

In total, there are 16 houses expected to have to be demolished, although other residents are wanting to leave because of prospective disruption during construction and the presence of the rail line so close to their properties.

But local campaigners have raised concerns that the Government's valuations of properties have been lower than the prices residents would have to pay to find an equivalent property.

Coun Bev Chapman, who represents Mexborough on Doncaster Council said: "There are already people selling and taking a £10,000 hit so that they can just move on with their lives because it has been so stressful."

Fellow ward councillors Sean Gibbons and Andy Pickering said Government minister Chris Grayling had said people would be compensated with deals that allowed them to move to comparable homes.

Sean said: "The Government should say everyone in that situation should have the opportunity to go back retrospectively and get compensation backdated. There has got to be a better deal in place because that is what Chris Grayling promised."

Meanwhile, it has emerged that it has been suggested that residents whose homes on Shimmer are demolished under plans to route HS2 through Mexborough could be offered houses elsewhere on the estate.

It is among options that have been floated at the advisory forum as a possible solution to rehousing those who stand to lose their homes because of the planned high speed rail route.

A HS2 spokesperson said: “We are committed to helping Shimmer Estate homeowners who need support to secure a local comparable home, and are working with individuals to establish their future housing needs in order to provide relevant Government support.

“We are making good progress through the Mexborough Advisory Forum and remain committed to finding workable solutions which meet each homeowners’ needs.”