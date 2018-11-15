Dozens of Doncaster residents affected by power outage 

Work to repair electricity cables will mean dozens of Doncaster residents will be left without power for part of today.

The Northern Powergrid will have to turn off the electric that serves homes in and around Longton Road, Kirk Sandall, between 11am and 4pm.

Kirk Sandall.

READ MORE: Meadowhall stabbing: Everything we know so far

READ MORE: Sheffield crash: Two women and girl, aged three, remain in hospital after fatal collision

About 40 premises will be affected.

READ MORE: Brothers charged over Sheffield horror crash that killed four appear at court