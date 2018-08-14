'Dozens dead' as vehicles reportedly fall 100m in motorway bridge collapse

Dozens of people are feared dead after a motorway bridge collapsed.

The bridge collapsed near the Italian city of Genoa, leading to vehicles falling some 100m, shortly before noon today during heavy rain.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Confusing crossing branded Sheffield’s most dangerous is ‘accident waiting to happen’

Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said it was likely to be "an immense tragedy."

The head of the local ambulance service was quoted by one source as saying there were "dozens of dead" while police sources confirmed at least 10 people had died.

It is reported one of the towers holding up the suspension bridge collapsed in stormy weather.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police awarded £6m to improve problem solving and reduce demand on officers and partners

The collapsed section had mostly fallen on rail tracks below, officials told the AFP news agency, adding that cars and trucks had also fallen.

The bridge, built in the 1960s, is known as the Morandi bridge.

The missing section was dozens of metres in length, and ran across the span of the Polcevera stream.

READ MORE: Major Sheffield road closed and trams disrupted after crash

Italian newspaper La Repubblica described that part of the city as "densely inhabited."